 
Click to Win! Classifieds Archives
Friday, February 5, 2021
ePaper Subscribe  
My Account
Videos Galleries Cartoons Calendar/Events
Buy Cookbook Taste of Soul
 MENU
HomeNewsEntertainmentSportsOpinionFamilyCrenshaw & AroundReligionBusinessePaper
Home
CLOSE
My Account Login / Register
ePaper Subscribe
Click to Win! Contact Us About
Classifieds Archives Calendar/Events
Videos
Galleries Cartoons
Taste of Soul Buy Cookbook
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Family
Crenshaw & Around
Religion
Business
 
Local Prep, College Athletes to Compete in Super Bowl LV
By Amanda Scurlock, Sports Writer
Published February 4, 2021

East Rutherford, NJ – November 2, 2020 – MetLife Stadium: Jaydon Mickens (85) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to a Monday Night Football game
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

In Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs will clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fighting to defend his 2020 title while Tom Brady remains a prime signal-caller in his 11th Super Bowl appearance.

Both rosters contain players who spent their formative years in California, either playing high school or collegiate football here.

Buccaneers running back, Kenjon Barner, is a native of Lynwood and attended Notre Dame High School in Riverside, CA. There, he became the 38th top running back in the country and took his talents to the University of Oregon. As a senior with the Ducks, he was third in the nation in rushing.

Tampa Bay running back Kenjon Barner (Wikimedia commons)

Barner played for four other NFL teams, including the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, before being signed with Tampa Bay earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running back Ronald Jones II was a standout as a USC Trojan, playing 40 games in his college career. His 3,619 rushing yards puts him fifth in school history. Jones II was drafted to the Buccaneers in the second round in 2018. Since then, he has made 387 runs for 1,746 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

During this season, Jones II accumulated over 100 rushing yards on four different occasions and made a total of seven touchdowns.

East Rutherford, NJ – November 2, 2020 – MetLife Stadium: Ronald Jones II (27) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Monday Night Football game
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

Los Angeles native Jaydon Mickens played football and ran track for Dorsey High School. Under the tutelage of veteran coach Paul Knox, Mickens played at the quarterback, wide receiver, and running back positions. He became an All-City First Team running back in 2011 and then played for the Washington Huskies.

With Washington, Mickens is second all-time in career receptions with 203 and fifth in reception yards with 2,187. He played in 10 games this season as a kickoff and punt returner for Tampa Bay with 99 punt return yards and 340 kickoff return yards.

Kansas City, MO – June 10, 2019 – Training Facility: Portrait of Frank Clark (55) of the Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

Quinton Bell is from Long Beach; he competed in football, basketball, and track at Costa Mesa High School. He played as a wide receiver and defensive end during his time at Prairie View A&M University. He made 7.5 career sacks for a loss of 38 yards and 46 total tackles. He was signed on to the Buccaneers practice squad in November 2019.

Chiefs running back and San Diego native Damien Williams attended El Cajon Valley and Mira Mesa high schools. He went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners, racking up 946 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs as a freshman. The six-year veteran made runs and catches to help the Chiefs secure their Super Bowl LIV victory, but is currently out with a rib injury.

Kansas City, MO – June 10, 2019 – Training Facility: Portrait of Damien Williams (26) of the Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark is from Bakersfield. He made 78 total tackles—38 being solo tackles—during his three seasons at Michigan. Clark gave the Chiefs 37 total tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles during the 2019 season.

On Kansas City’s playoff run in 2019, Clark made five sacks and nine total tackles.

Super Bowl LV will air on CBS on February 7 at 3:30 P.M.

ADVERTISEMENT
Categories: Football | Sports
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | |
Sparks New Guard Erica Wheeler Says “Women, We Are In Control.”
NFL’s 2021 Opportunity to Diversify Team Ownership
How NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Saved the Lakers in his Rookie Season
UCLA Looks Forward To USC On Saturday

USC Cruises Past Oregon State in 75-62 Victory
Chasing the Dream: The Life and Legacy of Lucky #44

Get the Los Angeles Sentinel App!



Since 1933 The Voice of Our Community Speaking for Itself.
88 Years of LA Sentinel.
Black News.
SEARCH:    
Videos
Empire’s Trai & Grace Byers Talk Faith, Love & Marriage
WATCH: Kareem Abdul Jabbar Speaks to the Black Press About Injustice
WATCH: In the Dugout with Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts – Pt. 4
WATCH Spectrum Report: Bakewell Building South LA
WATCH: NBA legend Isiah Thomas joins Thirstie, NBAPA, and NFLPA to expand Cheurlin Champagne online reach
WATCH: Clark Sisters
WATCH: On the Red Carpet at “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” Premiere
Charlie Wilson on the OSCARS
WATCH: Unrest Marks 99th Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre
WATCH: Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee
VIDEO: Tina Thompson jersey retirement
Snoop Dogg talks new gospel album ‘Bible of Love’ (pt.2of3)
Jaime Foxx interviewed by Brandon I. Brooks for LA Sentinel TV (LASTV)
Doug E. Fresh Interview Pt. 2


Black Fact of the Day
Black Fact of the Day: January 20 – Brought to you by Black365


Photo of the Day
Cicely Tyson Gallery Photos

Events
Virtual Empowerment Congress Summit

Latest ePaper
Subscribe Now!

LA Sentinel
in your pocket:



TOS-Cookbook-Web

LA Watts Times

 
© 2021 Los Angeles Sentinel All Rights Reserved • A Bakewell Media Publication

AboutArchivesContact UsCorrections & MisprintsMedia Kit

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

LA Watts TimesTaste of Soul

Close / I'm already on the list

Subscribe Today!

Don't be limited anymore! Subscribe Now »

** Existing subscribers, please Login / Register for Digital »

Subscribe to The Los Angeles Sentinel for only $5.99 $3.99 per month, with 1 month free!

Relax in comfort each week as you read the printed newspaper on your own time, delivered weekly to your home or office. This subscription also includes UNLIMITED DIGITAL ACCESS for all of your devices. Includes FREE shipping! One easy payment of $3.99/month gets you:

Subscribe Now »