Rams and Chiefs Make Monday Night Football History

After 30 years, Monday Night Football returned to Los Angeles and it was nothing short of a humdinger. Lead changes and ties ensued as two top-notch NFL teams battled. The Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs scored over 50 points each, making it the highest scoring Monday Night Football game in history.

The Rams gave the Chiefs their second loss in a 54-51 victory. Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 31 passes for 413 yards and endured five sacks. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks made eight receptions for 107 yards, running back Todd Gurley made 12 carries for 55 yards, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald made two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes executed 33 throws for 478 yards and had three passes intercepted. Running back Kareem Hunt made 14 rushes for 70 yards, wideout Tyreek Hill landed 14 catches for 215 yards, and defensive end Chris Jones made two sacks and three tackles for loss.

“You have much respect for (Chiefs Head Coach) Coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “You see why they’re one of the best teams in football. But I thought our guys did an outstanding job together tonight.”

Los Angeles took two quick trips to the Kansas City endzone to begin the game. The Chiefs responded after a 27-yard rush by Hunt and two passing plays to Hill, Kansas City scored a touchdown.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Rams were forced to attempt a field goal. The Los Angeles defense also warded the Chiefs away from the endzone. Kansas City also attempted a field goal and edged their score up to 10.

After being sacked by defensive lineman Allen Bailey, Goff fumbled and the Chiefs took possession. Hunt took a pass from Mahomes to score a 21-yard touchdown and gain a lead.

On the Chiefs’ next position, Mahomes was sacked, linebacker Samson Ebukam recovered his fumble to score. The Chiefs offense returned made a large advance from a 37-yard passing play to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes sent a pass to wideout Chris Conely in the endzone. At halftime, the score was tied at 23.

The Rams defense executed another strip sack to begin the third quarter, and the L.A. offense returned to the field. After escaping a fourth down and venturing deep into Chiefs territory, Goff scrambled into the endzone.

Kansas City responded with a touchdown of their own in under four regulated minutes.

Los Angeles was denied the endzone again, however kicker Greg Zuerlein secured the field goal and the Rams were up by three. On the next play, Ebukam picked off Mahomes to earn his second defensive touchdown of the game.

The Chiefs did not drop their effort in the fourth quarter. Mahomes made a sling to Hill for a 73-yard touchdown play and their 10-point deficit was reduced to three. The Chiefs defense would take the lead when defensive lineman Allen Bailey recovered a fumble by Goff to score a touchdown.

In less than two regulated minutes, Los Angeles scored from a seven-yard passing play by Gerald Everett. Kansas City scored again eight plays later regain the lead with 2:55 left in the game.

The Rams continued to fight and scored one last time when Goff connected with Everett for a 40 yard passing play.

“It’s crazy we had five takeaways just to see they still put up 51 points,” Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. “But it’s a high-powered offense. We tried to eliminate the big plays but we know they have some talented players. At the end of the day we sealed them off with a victory.”