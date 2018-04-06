 
Click to Win! Classifieds Photo of the Day
Friday, April 6, 2018
ePaper Subscribe  
My Account
Videos Galleries Legends Cartoons Events
Buy Cookbook Taste of Soul
 MENU
HomeNewsOpinionEntertainmentSportsCrenshaw & AroundReligionFamilyBusinessePaper
Home
CLOSE
My Account Login / Register
ePaper Subscribe
Click to Win! Contact Us About
Classifieds Photos Events
Videos
Galleries Legends Cartoons
Taste of Soul Buy Cookbook
News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Crenshaw & Around
Religion
Family
Business
 
Geno Smith agrees to 1-year deal with Chargers
By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2018

This is a 2015 photo of Geno Smith of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Monday, June 8, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Geno Smith has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced the agreement with the quarterback Sunday night. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith will likely join former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in backing up Phillip Rivers.

Smith played four seasons with the New York Jets after going 39th overall in the 2013 draft, then spent last season with the New York Giants. Smith started one game for the Giants, throwing for 212 yards and a TD in a 24-17 loss against Oakland.

Smith has appeared in 35 games, including 31 starts, and thrown for 6,174 yards with 29 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 659 yards and seven TDs.

Categories: Football | Sports
Tags: | | | | | |
Brad Pye’s National Sports Beat (4/5-4/11/18)
Lakers Reserves Defeat San Antonio Spurs in Overtime
The Amazing Life of Jeremiah Allison

UCLA bound David Singleton and Virginia bound Kihei Clark Lead a loaded Col...
Proposed Bill to Reform NCAA Policies Allowing California College Athletes ...
Student Athlete of the Week: Ethelbert Anum

Get the Los Angeles Sentinel App!

SEARCH:    
Videos
Nicki Micheaux Talks New Film, “LOWLIFE”, Hollywood & Business
Snoop Dogg talks new gospel album ‘Bible of Love’ (pt.3of3)
Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper: Early Preview of King Tut Exhibit
Ava DuVernay hosts screening of “A Wrinkle in Time” for Compton youth titled, “A Wrinkle in Compton”
Black L.A. City Councilmen United: Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Marqueece Harris – Dawson (Part 6)
L.A. Rams Sign Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters to Secondary
1-on-1 with Veteran Journalist Ed Gordon
9TH ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS RED CARPET
THE LOBBY (Episode 3): The Business of Cannabis and The Community



Legends
Linda Brown, the central figure of the Brown v. Board of Education case, dies at age 76


Photo of the Day
Calif. State Senator Holly Mitchell enjoys candid moment with local students

Latest ePaper
Subscribe Now!

LA Sentinel
in your pocket:



Events
WIN Tickets to Complexions Contemporary Ballet at the Music Center!

TOS-Cookbook-Web
 
© 2018 Los Angeles Sentinel All Rights Reserved • A Bakewell Media Publication

Contact UsAboutMedia KitCorrections & Misprints

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

LA Watts TimesTaste of Soul

Close / I'm already on the list

Subscribe Today!

Don't be limited anymore! Subscribe Now »

** Existing subscribers, please Login / Register for Digital »

Subscribe to The Los Angeles Sentinel for only $5.99 $3.99 per month, with 1 month free!

Relax in comfort each week as you read the printed newspaper on your own time, delivered weekly to your home or office. This subscription also includes UNLIMITED DIGITAL ACCESS for all of your devices. Includes FREE shipping! One easy payment of $3.99/month gets you:

Subscribe Now »